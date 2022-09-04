Siasat, Techzone to organize free seminar on AI foundation, other courses today

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan|   Published: 4th September 2022 8:14 am IST
seminar
Representational photo

Hyderabad: Siasat Daily and Techzone are going to organize a free seminar on Artificial Intelligence Foundation and other courses from 2 pm to 4 pm today.

During the seminar, MD of Tech Zone Syed Shahbaz is going to give seminar on courses such as ‘Microsoft Power Platform’, ‘Powert BI (Business Intelligence) Data Analyst’, ‘Advanced Excel with statistics for Data Analysis’ and ‘AI Foundation with Computer Vision’.

The seminar will be held at Siasat premises, Abids, opposite Rama Krishna Theatre, Hyderabad.

MS Education Academy

For more details, candidates can dial 9393876978 or 9652813994.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button