Siasat to organize seminar on various topics including ‘current technologies’

Hyderabad: Siasat Daily is going to organize a seminar on various topics including ‘latest technologies’. It will be delivered by Khurshid Alam who is the Chairman and Managing Director of PET Foundation (UK) International and Academy for Advanced Studies & Training International UK Private Limited.

He is also a Commissioner (a high-level UK Ministerial level appointment) of the Healthcare Commission now the Care Quality Commission, England’s Healthcare overarching Regulatory body for entire Healthcare providers Hospitals, and other allied providers in England for nearly 10 years, and held few other ministerial appointments: Judicial Member of Employment Tribunal and Member of Mental Health Review Tribunal (equivalent to High courts in the UK), Expert Judicial Member of Civil and Family Courts. He is also Visiting Professor at Vidyapeeth University, India an International Advisor to Yenepoya University, Academic Council Member of Gulf Medical University & Hospital, UAE.

The seminar will be presided over by the Editor of Siasat Zahid Ali Khan. The coordinators of the seminar are Mohd Aslam Hussain (+91 9393876978) and Sameer Ahmed Khan (cellphone number: +91 9000191481).

During the seminar, the areas such as education, health, and social organizations will be discussed. It will be conducted at 4 pm at Mahboob Hussain Jigar Hall, second floor, Siasat office, opposite Ramakrishna Theatre, Abids.