Siasat to start free AI classes on May 14

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan|   Updated: 14th May 2023 11:44 am IST
Hyderabad: Siasat Daily’s Mahboob Hussain Jigar Career Guidance Centre is going to start the AI course on May 14, 2023. The centre is going to provide five free classes from Sunday.

The course will help both graduate and undergraduate students in starting careers in AI (Artificial intelligence) and become a part of the IT revolution. It will help students in becoming AI LLM (Large Language Model) Engineer. It help in designing and developing intelligent applications using ChatGPT, AutoGPT, Langchain, Dolly etc.

Today, free session will be provided by industry consultant Syed Shahbaz. It will begin at 4 pm. During the session, he will explain how to get job or become freelancer.

The classes will be conducted in Jigar Hall, Siasat premises, opposite Ramakrishna Threatre, Abids.

For more details, candidates can contact 9393876978.

