Siasat’s backing and guidance enabled orphan youth to scale height of fame

Bodhan: Passion for mountain climbing enabled Ali Ahmed, 24 years, an orphan youth from Umdapur, a small Village of Nizamabad District, to record his feat in the Guinness book of record.

“My name finds a place in the Guinness book of record due to the backing and guidance of Siasat News Editor Aamir Ali Khan”, Ahmed said.

On June 2, 2015, Telangana was officially celebrating “Telangana Formation Day” when Ali Ahmed celebrated this day with his co-mountaineers by hoisting an Indian flag as well as his newly formed state’s flag on the summit of Mt. Kangra in Himalaya.

Speaking to Siasat News Bodhan, Ali Ahmed said, “I had a passion for mountain climbing since my childhood. I used to climb the nearby mountains of my village. Seeing my love for mountain climbing, my teachers enrolled my name in Nehru Yuva Kendra of Nizamabad where I was able to hone my mountain climbing skills.”

Though Ahmed got a chance to whet his mountaineering skills in “NYK” but he could not get proper guidance to move further. However, he continued his struggle. It was not until he had a chance to meet Aamir Ali Khan who came to attend a ceremony in Bodhan. He spoke to him and apprised him about his enthusiasm for mountain climbing and also about his poor financial conditions.

Ali Ahmed said that with the patronage and guidance of Khan, he visited Australia in 2018 to participate in a mountaineering completion. “I was able to obtain a medal for climbing a 222 meter mountain”, Ahmed said. In 2019, Ahmed participated in rock climbing competition held in Vishakhapatnam Waterfalls where he won a gold medal. “Due to the kind support and backing of Aamir Ali Khan, I was able to record my name in the Guinness Book of record which is a great honor for an orphan youth like me”, Ahmed said.