Siasat’s exemplary service for promoting Urdu

Hyderabad: Urdu Examinations of Abid Ali Khan Educational Trust were conducted at 512 centres in Hyderabad, various districts of Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Southern and Northern India yesterday, Nearly one lakh candidates wrote the examination.

Dr. Yasmeen Askar (Canada), Mr. Hameed Nizam (London), Mr. Ghulam Yazdani, Advocate, Mr. Zahid Ali Khan Editor of Siasat Urdu Daily, Mr. Zaheeduddin Ali Khan, Managing Editor of Siasat Urdu Daily, Dr. Nazim Ali, Dr. Aslam Faruqui and others visited various centres in the city.

One of the candidates was Shree Naini, a post doctoral research scholar who carried out research on Asifia Dynasty.She said that sweetness of Urdu attracted her to learn the language.

Another candidate was Mr. Mohammed Younus Saleem, Dy. General Manager of Water Works.

Mr. Mohammed Abul Rahman Khalid, who did Master’s in a company in Canada.

A minor student, Amreen wrote the exam with her mother.

Mr. Hameed Nizam told that the role of Siasat Urdu Daily in popularising Urdu has been immense. Urdu language is also associated with culture, he said.

Dr. Yaseem Askar felt happy by seeing a large number of candidates writing Urdu exams.

An elderly perons of 50 years while talking to Syed Abdul Aziz, a research scholar told that he can speak Urdu bu can’t write it.

Mr. Ghulam Yazdani, Advocate told that Abid Ali Khan Educational Trust is playing an important role in making Urdu popular.

Muft Khaleel Ahmed expressed satisfaction that through Urdu language, Islamic literature will reach the younger generation.

He further told that the initiative taken by Mr. Abid Ali Khan, Mr. Mehboob Hussain Jigar has now been strengthered by Mr. Zahid Ali Khan, Mr.Zaheeruddin Ali Khan and Amer Ali Khan.

Ms. Nafeesa Khan, Dr. Jehangir Eshaas, Dr. Masood Jaferi, Dr. Nikhat Ara and many others visited the examination centres.