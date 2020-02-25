menu
Siasat’s Kapda Bank distributes dresses in Adilabad & Nizamabad

Posted by Tanveer Published: February 25, 2020, 1:25 pm IST
Siasat's Kapada Bank cloth distribution

Hyderabad: Service to people has been regarded as the best worship in Islam. Due to social service, humanity gets promoted. There was a time when the Muslim community was identified with social service offered to weaker sections, poor, destitute and orphans. These days the Muslim community is lagging behind in this area.

Still, there are some persons who have devoted their lives to the cause of social service. General Secretary of Human Welfare Organization and resident of Adilabad Dist., Inteqab Alam who is working for poor and needy people.

In an interview with siasat.com, he said: “He started this organization in 2007 and working for the needy. He used to distribute clothes, ration kits, and Siasat’s Question Banks for SSC (Urdu, English, and Telugu Editions) in poor students.”

With the support of Siasat Daily’s Kapada Bank, he distributes clothes which are branded and almost like new. These were distributed in tribal without any religious discrimination.

