Siasat’s live program to discuss the role of Muslims in West Bengal polls

By Neha|   Published: 18th February 2021 11:25 pm IST
Hyderabad: For the upcoming West Bengal polls, both Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are leaving no stone unturned to win maximum seats.

In order to discuss the elections, Siasat Daily is going to organize a live program on YouTube and Facebook.

It will be live on Friday from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Guests will be Zaheeruddin Ali Khan, Managing Editor of the Siasat Daily, former DGP Nisar Ahmed, and Professor Asif Rameez Dawoodi from Saudi Arabia.

During the program, role of Muslim voters in West Bengal polls will be discussed.

The plan is to continue the program till the completion of the elections.

