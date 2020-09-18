SIBN appoints Mir Gazanfar Ali Zaki as National Executive Member

Mir Gazanfar Ali Zaki

Riyadh: On 12th, September 2020, SIBN appointed Mir Gazanfar Ali Zaki as an Executive Committee Member of the National Executive Committee of Saudi Indian Business Network (SIBN), Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. (Under the Patronage of Indian Embassy, Riyadh & Consulate General of India, Jeddah).

Since more than ten years he is in SIBN Management Committee as a Sectoral Head for Water, Power & Energy for two years, Executive Secretary four years and as a General Secretary four years.

During his tenure with SIBN he organized more than 100 programs, Saudi delegations to India, signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between SIBN and Vibrant Goa Foundation and Trade Promotion Council of India (TPCI) which were instrumental in reinforcing the SIBN objectives of strengthening Indo-Saudi business relationship.

