Siddaramaiah attacks Yediyurappa over bank exam language row

Bengaluru: Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Tuesday attacked Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa for not providing an option to take banking exams in the local language and compared him to a mouse.

In a series of tweets, Siddaramaiah demanded the resignation of the Karnataka CM and said, “@BSYBJP’s followers call him Huli (Tiger) but in reality he is ili (Mouse). He hides in burrows when he has to stand up in front of @narendramodi. Let him resign if he cannot ensure justice to Kannadigas. #IBPSMosa”

In another tweet, Siddaramaiah hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accused him of betraying Kannadigas by not allowing candidates to take IBPS exams in Kannada.

“@narendramodi is betraying Kannadigas by not allowing candidates to take IBPS exams in Kannada. Latest notification by IBPS is an example for @BJP4India’s anti-Kannada stand. Central government should immediately address this and ensure justice to Kannadigas.#IBPSMosa,” he tweeted.

He said that the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) had called for applications to fill more than 3000 vacant clerk positions in about 11 nationalised banks. Out of these, 407 posts are in Karnataka while adding that this injustice to Kannada will result in huge unemployment by leaving Kannadigas out of the competition.

The former Chief Minister further said that the candidates were allowed to give exam in regional languages before 2014 before the BJP government came to power.

“After @BJP4India came to power, rules were changed to allow English and Hindi only. We had even written a letter to @narendramodi to protest against this. #IBPSMosa,” he added.

Siddaramaiah also targeted Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who he said had assured that candidates would be allowed to take exams in regional languages.

“When our government in 2013-18 brought this injustice to the notice of Central govt, @nsitharaman had assured us in the Parliament to allow candidates to take exams in regional languages also. This promise is still not fulfilled. Kannadigas are ashamed of her,” he said in a tweet.

Former CM said that most of the schemes of Central and State governments are implemented through banks. Farmers, labourers, women and many others are dependent on banks. Rural people are facing harassment from the staff who don’t know Kannada.

“Being elected to Rajya Sabha from Karnataka, @nsitharaman has constantly betrayed Kannadigas and Kannada. She has continued the same with respect to IBPS exams. She is unfit to represent people of Karnataka in Rajya Sabha. She should resign if she has any shame. #IBPSExam,” he further attacked Sitharaman.

The Congress leader alleged that the Lok Sabha MPs were behaving like slaves of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Karnataka has elected 25 MPs to Lok Sabha. What are these MPs doing? Though slavery is abolished, @BJP4Karnataka MPs are behaving like slaves of @narendramodi. Shame on them!! #IBPSMosa,” he added.