Siddaramaiah holds legislative party meet at Vidhana Soudha

Posted by shameen Published: February 18, 2020, 10:57 am IST
Bengaluru: Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Tuesday held a Party Legislative Meeting at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.

Details on the meeting are awaited.

Siddaramaiah had also chaired a meeting of senior Congress leaders including HK Patil, Ramalinga Reddy, DK Shivakumar, G Parameshwara, KR Ramesh Kumar and others on Sunday, a day before the commencement of the Assembly session.

On Monday, Governor Vajubhai Vala addressed the joint sitting of both the Houses of State Legislature — the Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council — on the start of the Assembly session.

The session will conclude on February 20.

Source: ANI
