Siddaramaiah says BJP govt’s decision on quota misleading

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said the BJP government in Karnataka is misleading the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes with its decision to increase reservation for them.

Siddaramaiah was referring to the recent decision of the Bommai government to increase the reservation based on the report of Justice H N Nagamohan Das Commission.

The Commission recommended hiking the quota for SCs from 15 per cent to 17 per cent and for STs from 3 per cent to 7 per cent.

In a series of tweets, Siddaramaiah said the government has not yet given clarity on how it would increase the reservation for SC/STs in the State.

“@BJP4Karnataka govt is misleading SC/ST communities by falsely claiming credit for the decision to increase the reservation quota for SC/STs, without telling the process that went behind the decision,” the Congress stalwart alleged.

He said the Congress welcomes the decision of the government to increase the reservation for SC/STs based on the recommendation made by Nagmohan Das Committee which was constituted when the Congress was in power in the State.

Siddaramaiah, however, noted that the government did not explain the hassles that would come on the way of implementing it.

“Implementation of increase in reservation to SC/STs is a long process & needs political commitment of the ruling parties. Do @BJP4Karnataka MPs or @BSBommai have the capacity to get the work done from their union BJP govt? #SC_ST_Reservation,” the former chief minister said.

He said the BJP government in Karnataka is yet to give clarity on the road-map to implement the increase in the reservation.

“The Supreme Court had passed a judgement on the limit to the reservation in Indra Sawhney case. Can @BSBommai explain their strategy to pass the legal test?” Siddaramaiah sought to know.