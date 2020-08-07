Siddaramaiah’s son tests Covid positive

Bengaluru, Aug 8 : Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah’s son Yathindra Siddaramaiah tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, health officials said.

“Yathindra’s swab sample has tested positive for Covid-19. As he is asymptomatic, he is under home quarantine,” a party official told IANS here.

Yathindra, 40, is a first-time MLA from the Varuna Assembly segment in Mysuru district.

“I was shocked to that know Yathindra has been infected with the virus. I wish him a speedy recovery,” tweeted state Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar.

A doctor by profession, Yathindra has advised those who have came in contact with him recently to undergo Covid test and quarantine themselves to be safe.

“My corona test reports have come positive. I request all those who had come in contact with me over the last few days to quarantine themselves and take precautions,” Yathindra tweeted in Kannada.

Siddaramaiah, 71, who had tested positive for Covid-19 on August 3, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city’s eastern suburb.

“Siddaramaiah’s condition is stable and he is responding to the treatment. His appetite has improved. A team of experts are monitoring his health parameters,” the spokesperson of Manipal Hospital said in a statement.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has also tested positive and is in the same hospital for treatment since August 2.

“Yediyurappa’s condition remains stable and he is responding to the treatment. His vital parameters are normal. He is attending to his duties from his suite,” a hospital statement said.

