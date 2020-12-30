Siddhant Chaturvedi cannot wait for 2021

Mumbai, Dec 30 : Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi cannot wait for the upcoming year, going by his new post on Instagram.

In the Instagram video, he is seen holding a rollerboard with “2021” written in the background.

“Ab jaldi ane ka kya fees lega?! Salaam, Dua aur Do hazaar ek-kiss lega (How much fees will you take for coming early?! Salaam, Dua aur Do hazaar one-kiss will you take?) #2021 @karankrkapoor @worshipthepanda #GoodThings #ComingUp,” he wrote.

Siddhant has recently started shooting for “Phone Bhoot”, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter. The film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, and directed by Gurmeet Singh.

He will also be seen in the upcoming film directed by Shakun Batra. The film also stars Ananya Panday and Deepika Padukone. Siddhant also stars in “Bunty Aur Babli 2”.

