Siddhant Chaturvedi cannot wait for 2021

By IANS|   Updated: 30th December 2020 6:24 pm IST
Siddhant Chaturvedi cannot wait for 2021

Mumbai, Dec 30 : Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi cannot wait for the upcoming year, going by his new post on Instagram.

In the Instagram video, he is seen holding a rollerboard with “2021” written in the background.

“Ab jaldi ane ka kya fees lega?! Salaam, Dua aur Do hazaar ek-kiss lega (How much fees will you take for coming early?! Salaam, Dua aur Do hazaar one-kiss will you take?) #2021 @karankrkapoor @worshipthepanda #GoodThings #ComingUp,” he wrote.

Siddhant has recently started shooting for “Phone Bhoot”, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter. The film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, and directed by Gurmeet Singh.

READ:  BHU to soon start country's first 'Atal Study Centre'

He will also be seen in the upcoming film directed by Shakun Batra. The film also stars Ananya Panday and Deepika Padukone. Siddhant also stars in “Bunty Aur Babli 2”.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By IANS|   Updated: 30th December 2020 6:24 pm IST
Back to top button