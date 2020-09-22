Siddhant Chaturvedi starts shoot for Deepika-Ananya co-starrer in Goa

By News Desk 1 Published: 22nd September 2020 3:49 pm IST
Siddhant Chaturvedi starts shoot for Deepika-Ananya co-starrer in Goa

Goa, Sep 22 : Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has started the shoot for his yet-untitled next, co-starring Deepika Padukone and Ananya Pandey. The film is directed by Shakun Batra and shooting begins in Goa.

Siddhant on Tuesday shared a boomerang video from the set on Instagram Stories. In the clip, people are seen wearing PPE suits and getting themselves sanitised.

On the clip, he wrote: “#LetsRoll,” along with a camera emoji.

Details of the project are under wraps, although Siddhant in a recent interview to IANS said the film belongs to a genre that has not been tried in Bollywood before.

“The excitement is that it is a genre that has not been tried in Hindi cinema yet. The film is nuanced and has a lot of details. Shakun is a great director. It is a very contemporary, new-age film,” Siddhant had said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

