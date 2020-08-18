Siddhant Chaturvedi’s stunt goes hilariously wrong

By News Desk 1 Published: 18th August 2020 6:31 am IST
Mumbai, Aug 17 : Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi tried out a workout regime that led to hilarious results. He has urged everyone not to try it at home.

Siddhant has shared a video on Instagram where he is seen exercising with a rod and TRX suspensions. He hangs on the rod and stretches his legs. When he gets off, the rod falls on him. He gives a funny expression to the camera.

“Don’t try this at home,” he captioned the clip.

Actor Ishaan Khatter took to the comment section and wrote: “Hahahahaha ba equipment ne bhi reject kiya iss prayog ko (even the equipment rejected this experiment).”

Actor Tahir Shabbir said: “Hahahaha. This ones epic mera bhai.”

Rapper Slowcheeta, who featured with Siddhant in the film “Gully Boy”, dropped laughing emojis.

Singer Jonita Gandhi said: “Did not see that coming lol.”

Speaking about his upcoming work, Siddhant teams up with actress Deepika Padukone in an untitled upcoming film that also stars Ananya Panday.

With Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter, he will share screen space in the horror comedy “Phone Bhoot”.

He will also be seen in the sequel of the 2005 hit, “Bunty Aur Babli”.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

