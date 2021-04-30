Siddharth gives up police protection offered after death threat

Hyderabad: Actor Siddharth ‘politely’ gave up the police protection which was offered to him in the wake of the threat calls that he received. He said that he will give up this privilege so that the police officers’ time can be used for something else during the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Thursday, Siddharth claimed that the Tamil Nadu IT cell of BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) leaked his phone number online, post which he received death and rape threats.

Following this, he received protection from the Tamil Nadu Police.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “Thank you @tnpoliceoffl for the protection. I am the first person in my entire family’s history to be given the same. However, I would politely like to give up this privilege so the same officers’ time is better used for something else during this pandemic. Thank you again.”

Thanking his fans and followers who supported him, Sidhharth revealed how his mother was scared due to the constant threats.

Siddharth, was extremely critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, accused the functionaries of BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit of leaking his phone number as a result of which he had received several threat calls.

“My phone number was leaked by members of TN BJP and @BJPtnITcell Over 500 calls of abuse, rape and death threats to me & family for over 24 hrs. All numbers recorded (with BJP links and DPs) and handing over to Police. I will not shut up. Keep trying. @narendramodi @AmitShah,” he posted on the micro-blogging platform on Thursday.

In another tweet, he shared screenshots of the threats and wrote, “This is one of many social media posts by BJP TN members leaking my number yesterday and telling people to attack and harass me. “Ivan inimela vaaye thirakka koodathu” (this fellow must never open his mouth again) We might survive Covid. Will we survive these people?”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Siddharth will be next seen in ‘Indian 2’, which stars Kamal Haasan in a lead role. He will also be seen in Telugu film Maha Samudram.