Siddharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill set to enter ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ on weekend

Mumbai: Popular ‘Bigg Boss 13’ couple Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, who are fondly called as “SidNaaz” by their fans, are all set to step into the ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ house over the weekend.

The couple will not just spend time with the contestants but will also have a brief interaction with the show’s witty host and Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar.

“It will be really interesting to see this romantic jodi enter ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ specially with the new format and the theme – stay connected,” a source close to the couple said.

The source added: “SidNaaz have made a great connection inside this house and it will be exciting to see their interaction with other contestants and Jodis in the house. This weekend will surely be amazing.”

‘Bigg Boss OTT’ airs on Voot Select. Karan is anchoring the digital version.

After the completion of the digital exclusive, the show will move to Colors with the launch of Season 15 of ‘Bigg Boss’ hosted by actor Salman Khan.