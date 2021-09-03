Siddharth ‘speechless’ after netizen mourns his death instead of Sidharth Shukla

Siddharth has expressed his shock after a social media user mourned his death instead of late actor Sidharth Shukla and said he is 'speechless'

By ANI|   Posted by Rasti Amena  |   Updated: 3rd September 2021 2:50 pm IST
Sidharth Shukla and south actor Siddharth (Instagram)

Mumbai: Actor Siddharth of ‘Rang De Basanti’ fame has expressed his shock after a social media user mourned his death instead of late actor Sidharth Shukla.

Taking to Twitter, Siddharth shared a screenshot of a post that read “R.I.P Siddharth”. The particular Twitter user also uploaded Siddharth’s picture alongside such a distasteful caption.

Reacting to the post, Siddharth wrote, “Targetted hate and harassment. What have we been reduced to?”

In another tweet, he stated that he is “speechless”. “Nothing should surprise us these days I guess. I’m speechless,” Siddharth tweeted.

Sidharth Shukla, who appeared in TV shows such as ‘Balika Vadhu’ and ‘Bigg Boss 13’, passed away at the age of 40 on Thursday. Reportedly, he suffered a massive heart attack

