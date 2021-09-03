Siddharth ‘speechless’ after netizen mourns his death instead of Sidharth Shukla

Mumbai: Actor Siddharth of ‘Rang De Basanti’ fame has expressed his shock after a social media user mourned his death instead of late actor Sidharth Shukla.

Taking to Twitter, Siddharth shared a screenshot of a post that read “R.I.P Siddharth”. The particular Twitter user also uploaded Siddharth’s picture alongside such a distasteful caption.

Reacting to the post, Siddharth wrote, “Targetted hate and harassment. What have we been reduced to?”

Targetted hate and harassment. What have we been reduced to? pic.twitter.com/61rgN88khF — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) September 2, 2021

In another tweet, he stated that he is “speechless”. “Nothing should surprise us these days I guess. I’m speechless,” Siddharth tweeted.

This tweet and the replies. Nothing should surprise us these days I guess. I'm speechless:( https://t.co/TeMQPf4IvH — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) September 2, 2021

Sidharth Shukla, who appeared in TV shows such as ‘Balika Vadhu’ and ‘Bigg Boss 13’, passed away at the age of 40 on Thursday. Reportedly, he suffered a massive heart attack