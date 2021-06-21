Siddipet collector touches KCR’s feet at official event; draws ire

Hyderabad: In an unexpected act that is now drawing public ire, Siddipet collector P Venkatarami Reddy on Sunday touched chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s feet at an official event at Siddipet district headquarters.

The incident took place after KCR inaugurated the newly-constructed collectorate at Duddeda after the MLA camp office and commissionerate were inaugurated. As a matter of ritual, KCR made the collector sit in his chamber.

Soon after that, Venkatarami Reddy along with his wife and son touched KCR’s feet and sought his blessings, shocking chief secretary M Somesh Kumar and other senior officials who were present.

This gesture drew sharp criticism from various quarters that the collector mortgaged the self-respect of IAS cadre officers at the feet of the chief minister. Netizens tagged IAS Association to condemn Reddy’s gesture.

This is the most popular, widely circulated video in the recent days from #Telangana @IASassociation#iasassociation pic.twitter.com/FHJRIQOHFU — P Pavan (@PavanJourno) June 21, 2021

This is BAD, the collector of Siddipet District of Telangana @DoPTGoI @DrJitendraSingh This is gross misconduct by a Public Servant, how can he perform his duties unbiased after demonstrating this? @PMOIndia Pls review this seriously@IASassociation I condemn this strongly . https://t.co/PYp44Z2flQ — VijayGopal (@VijayGopal_) June 20, 2021

Collector of Siddipet district @Collector_SDPT in Telangana touched the feet of @TelanganaCMO



Dear babu,ur the servant of the public,not the politicians.



This sends wrong signal to the people and also shows ur subservient attitude towards ur political masters@IASassociation pic.twitter.com/PiglwumSls — Hanumanth Rao (@parnandi09) June 21, 2021

@IASassociation @PMOIndia @IncPavanMalladi

Respected sir,

Working as IAS is great opportunity but Collector Siddipet as done wrost job by touching feet of Chief minister of Telangana. By touching feet he was given wrong indication to country people so I condem strongly pic.twitter.com/D152vD7FxF — Rajeev (@Rajeev56213361) June 20, 2021

The act of #Siddipet collector #Venkatramireddy not only brought disgrace to the post of IAS.But by touching feets of #Telangana CM #KCR he also disregarded the constitution&broke the trust of common people who thought atleast the post of #Collector is apolitical @IASassociation — Harshad parmar (@Harshad9Parmar) June 21, 2021

Responding to the stark criticism, Reddy took to clarify that he only took blessings from KCR, whom he considers a fatherly figure, on the occasion of Father’s Day. He said it wasn’t right to make a big deal out of it.

“Taking blessings of elders during functions is nothing new. As a man who wished for the formation of Telangana and implementing the schemes of the chief minister I felt like taking his blessings on Fathers’ Day. Do not make unnecessary issue out of this,” Reddy said in a statement.

KCR on Sunday kick-started his district tours from Siddipet and inaugurated the MLA’s camp office, police commissionerate complex and integrated district collectorate complex in the headquarters. He was accompanied by finance minister T Harish Rao, home minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali, R&B minister Vemula Prasanth Reddy, chief secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP M Mahendar Reddy and other officials.