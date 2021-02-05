Siddipet: Three killed, two severely injured in a road accident

Siddipet: Three persons were killed and two others were seriously injured in a road mishap that took place in Jagadevpur mandal in Siddipet district on Thursday. The accident took place when an auto-rickshaw collided with a Jeep.

According to the police, victims have been identified as autorickshaw driver Ramesh (35), Srisailam (26) and Gaddam Kanakaiah (35). Two other women, Ramuniapalli Kanakavva and Mandala Sujatha, suffered serious injuries.

All of them were residents of Satalapalli village.

Injured people were shifted to Gajwel hospital for the treatment and their condition is stated to be serious. The bodies of all deceased persons have been sent for autopsy.

Gajwel CI Narayana inspected the spot and registered a case over the incident and is investigating.

