Siddipet’s progress in your hand: Harish Rao to Municipal officials

Siddipet: The finance minister T Harish Rao called a consultative meeting with the Municipal officials in Siddipet Municipal Office to discuss civic issues. Addressing the meeting, the minister said that the progress of the city is in your hand.

The minister expressed his satisfaction over the performance of Siddipet Municipality and appealed to the officials to play their role in improving the civic standard of the city.

The main issue of the city is the garbage and if this problem is solved the city could march towards the path of progress, the minister said.

Rao told that the tree plantation is an essential part of the progress and appealed to the public to participate in the institution plantation on both sides of the road. The plants could be obtained from the municipality for free.

He exhorted the municipal officials to create awareness in public for the cleanliness.

The minister announced Rs.2 crore for Kushal Nagar Shamshaan (Qabaristan).

The meeting was attended by the municipal chairperson Manjula Raj Narso, Dy. chairman Ganga Raju and other Municipal officials like Sai Anand, Ravi, Arshad, Riyazuddin, Abdul Moiz, Malikarjun and others.