Siddique Kappan’s wife joins protest in Kerala demanding his release

Kochi: On the International Women’s day, hundreds of women carried a protest in Malappuram, demanding the release of independent journalist Siddique Kappan, who was arrested by the UP police last October while he was travelling to Hathras, where a Dalit teen was gang-raped. .

During the demonstration, women including local leaders of non-BJP parties expressed support for his wife Raihanath, who has been waging a non-stop battle to get her husband freed.

His wife Raihanath, while speaking to The Telegraph, said, “It was a women’s protest to mark Women’s Day, where everyone voiced concern that a journalist who had gone to do his duty was arrested and jailed,”

“It’s such solidarity from known and unknown people that provides me the courage to carry on with this battle for justice.” she added.

With Kappan’s regular bail plea expected to come up before the Supreme Court on Tuesday, Raihanath expressed hope that he would be freed sooner than later. “We are all hopeful that the court will grant bail and eventually acquit him of all the charges. We all know he is innocent,” she said.

On October 5, Kappan along with three others were arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police while they were on their way to Hathras to cover the alleged rape and murder of a Dalit Girl. He was booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act alleging intentions to stoke communal tensions by the police.

Earlier she and his family had already approached the Chief Minster’s Office for help but the Kerala government turned them away saying the arrest happened in another state and they could do little to interfere.

Last month, the Supreme Court allowed the interim bail application filed by Kerala Union of Working Journalists, seeking release of the journalist , citing critical health condition of his 90 years old bed-ridden mother and her last wish to see her son.