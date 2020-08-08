Sidharth Malhotra: 2020 is a mood in itself

By News Desk 1 Published: 9th August 2020 3:34 am IST
Mumbai, Aug 8 : Actor Sidharth Malhotra has felt a wide range of emotions over the past few months.

When the year 2020, started, he enjoyed some relaxing time, followed by a fun night with singing. Then it was time to connect with people over the phone and brush up culinary skills.

By May, it seemed like he was done with all the free time at hand. The following months have mostly been about being sad, angry and waiting patiently for the year to end.

“#2020 is a mood in itself,” he captioned a fresh post on Instagram.

Sidharth recently shared a glimpse of his work-from-home setup, too. He posted a picture where he was seen using a pile of books as his phone stand to get the perfect shot in front of his dressing table.

On the work front, Sidharth will soon play Kargil hero Captain Vikram Batra in the film “Shershaah”.

The film chronicles the story of Captain Batra, who sacrificed his life for the country in 1999.

