Sidharth Malhotra to star in Hindi remake of ‘Thadam’

Mumbai: Actor Sidharth Malhotra will star in the Hindi remake of Tamil hit “Thadam”, the makers announced Wednesday.

The yet-to-be-titled action thriller will hit the theatres on November 20.

To be directed by debutant Vardhan Ketkar, the movie is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani.

Sidharth, who will once again be seen in a double role, said he was looking forward to working on the film.

“Double trouble! Excited to be a part of this ultimate entertaining thriller, in association with @itsbhushankumar, @MuradKhetani and #VardhanKetkar. See you at the movies on 20th November, 2020,” the “Marjaavaan” star wrote on Twitter.

This is Sidharth’s third film in which he will be seen in a dual role after “A Gentleman” (2017) and his upcoming release “Shershaah”, based on the life of Kargil hero Captain Vikram Batra.