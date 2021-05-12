Sidharth Shukla asks Shehnaaz Gill for work, see his tweet

Mumbai: Television actress and Bigg Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill recently turned producer with music video “Little Star”. The video stars her brother Shehbaaz Badeshah and actress Giorgia Andriani. Her friend Sidharth Shukla took to his social media to congratulate her he was proud of her and jokingly asked her to consider him for one of her future projects.

Taking to Twitter, Sidharth wrote, “Hey @ShehbazBadesha my boy good job with the video loved the song and you … didn’t know you were so talented..keep doing better @ishehnaaz_gill you’ve become a producer now … kya baat hai (wow) boss you killing it ! … apne ko bhi kisi kaam ke liye yaad karna (keep me in mind for one of your production ventures too).. proud of you.”

Hey @ShehbazBadesha my boy good job with the video loved the song and you … didn’t know you were so talented..keep doing better @ishehnaaz_gill you’ve become a producer now … kya baat hai boss you killing it ! … apne ko bhi kisi kaam ke liye yaad karna .. proud of you 👍🏻 — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) May 11, 2021

While Shehbaz wrote, “Hahahahah love u bai,” Shehnaaz is yet to reply. Fans, on the other hand, praised Sidharth’s wit and even their close bond.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz met during their Bigg Boss 13 stint. They are one of the most favourite couples in the industry. They have been hogging the limelight ever since their stint on the popular reality show. Fondly addressed as ‘SidNaaz’ by their fans, the couple often manages to grab the top position on the trends list. While the duo hasn’t confirmed their relationship, they keep supporting each other both on screen and off screen.

After stepping out of the house, they worked in two music videos which became blockbusters. SidNaz have showcased their scorching chemistry in ‘Bhula Dunga’ and ‘Shona Shona’.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sidharth will be next seen in ‘Broke But Beautiful 3’ opposite Sonia Rathee. On the other hand, Shehnaaz has just signed a Punjabi film with star singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh.