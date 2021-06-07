Sidharth Shukla, Madhuri Dixit’s sizzling onscreen chemistry goes viral [Video]

Mumbai: Television actor Sidharth Shukla is currently promoting his Ekta Kapoor’s web series Broken But Beautiful 3. The web series, which marked the Bigg Boss 14 winner’s OTT debut, released on May 29.

Sidharth will be seen in the upcoming episode of popular dance reality show Dance Deewane 3 to promote his web series which is a huge hit among fans.

Pictures and videos of Sidharth Shukla sharing the stage with the show’s judges Madhuri Dixit, Dharmesh Yelande and Tushar Kalia are surfacing online and fans can’t keep calm. The show is hosted by Raghav Juyal.

In the viral promo clips of Dance Deewane 3, Sidharth Shukla is seen recreating a popular romantic scene from the 1997 film Dil To Pagal Hai with Madhuri Dixit. In one of the video, Sidhart and Madhuri can be seen performing on the actress’ iconic song ‘Tera Naam Liya’ from 1989 hit Ram Lakhan.

Among all the visuals from the upcoming episode that are doing rounds on internet, one particular photo of Sidharth Shukla has caught fans’ attention where he seems to be performing a romantic scene with Madhuri Dixit. It is being widely shared across fan pages. “Such a beautiful romantic wholesome pic,” wrote a user, while another said, “Eagerly waiting to see upcoming episode..Gorgeous Madhuri Dixit and Handsome Hunk @sidharth_shukla on #DD3”. Check it out below:

https://twitter.com/NAforMermaids/status/1400784210453929993

Tushar Kalia recently took to Instagram to share some pictures posing with Sidharth Shukla from the sets of Dance Deewane 3 ‘on popular demand’.

Below are a few more pictures from the sets of Dance Deewane 3:

https://twitter.com/RiddhimaRitz/status/1400852586131988484

https://twitter.com/shwetapattnaik/status/1400822089301467145

Speaking about Sidharth’s web series, Broken But Beautiful 3 is about betrayal, heartbreaks to healing each other and oneself, it’s the journey of self-love that is portrayed the best.

The Hindi web series Broken But Beautiful, which was launched in 2018 on Zee 5 and Alt Balaji. The first two seasons of Broke But Beautiful showcased a love story of two individuals (portrayed by Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi) who meet in the most unexpected of circumstances and soon become a support system for one another. The couple’s story ended on a happy note in the second season, which premiered a year later. Now, the show has a new jodi — Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee.