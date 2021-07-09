Sidharth Shukla & Shehnaaz Gill are dating, confirms Gautam Gulati

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 13’s Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are one of the most favourite couples in the industry. They have been hogging the limelight ever since their stint on the popular reality show. Fondly addressed as ‘SidNaaz’ by their fans, the couple often manages to grab the top position on the trends list. While the duo hasn’t confirmed their relationship, their social media banters keep adding fuel to the reports.

Shehnaaz has openly confessed her love for Sid and the latter too has mentioned several times that he has a soft corner for her.

And now, the cat is out of the bag! Sidharth Shukla & Shenaaz Gill fans rejoice as your favourite Bigg Boss couple #Sidnaaz is indeed dating and the news is confirmed by none other than former Bigg Boss winner and actor Gautam Gulati.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble in May this year, Gautam Gulati confirmed that Sidharth and Shehnaaz are a couple. He also opened up about his relationship with Shehnaaz Gill and also revealed why he unfollowed her on social media. He said that people were linking him and Shehnaaz but he ‘didn’t want any problem to be created between’ her and Sidharth Shukla.

He said, “No honestly I feel that she is a very nice, bubbly and cute girl. Woh sister jaisi hai (she’s like a sister). Honestly, I never thought that way. People just started linking us. I just laughed hard at it because I didn’t even think of it. She is like a sister. If she is with Sidharth then people should focus on them instead of bringing me into the equation. God bless them.”

“When people started linking her with me then I felt, ‘Yaar who couple hain. Hum log couple nahi hai (They are a couple. We are not)’ And I think of her like cute sister type the way she treated me and the way I treated her. So the thought never even crossed my mind,” he added.

Gautam Gulati had appeared on the 13th season of the show. His rapport with Shehnaaz Gill on the show was much appreciated by the fans.

Speaking about how people started linking him with the actress, Gautam said, “People started linking us a lot and I didn’t want any problem to be created between her and Sidharth. So maine socha ‘Jai Ramji Ki. Nikal lete hai (So I thought should leave)’. So I was like you guys carry on dude otherwise people judge us unnecessarily and before any misunderstanding is created between you two, it’s better I put an end to it. So I went ahead and unfollowed her,” he added.

Watch the interview below:

After stepping out of the house, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have worked together in two music videos which became blockbusters. SidNaz have showcased their scorching chemistry in ‘Bhula Dunga’ and ‘Shona Shona’.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sidharth was last seen in ‘Broken But Beautiful 3’ opposite Sonia Rathee. On the other hand, Shehnaaz has a Punjabi film with star singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh. She will also be seen featuring on Janice Sequeira’s talk show with Yashraj.