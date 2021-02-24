Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill married in a court: Reports

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla and ‘Punjab Ki Katrina’ Shehnaaz Gill are one of the most loved rumoured couples of the industry. The couple met in the Bigg Boss house of season 13. They became the audience’s favorites for their adorable and romantic chemistry.

Ever since then, the ardent fans of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have been waiting for the day when the couple, popularly known as ‘SidNaaz’, will accept their relationship and eventually tie the knot.





And now it seems like the wait is over. According to a report in Filmibeat, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill had a court marriage in the end of 2020 and traditional ceremony is yet to happen. If the reports are to be believed, the couple who had never opened up about their love and relationship, wants to keep their marriage under wraps, fearing its impact on career.

However, there is no official confirmation neither from the SidNaz nor from their respective families or teams.

Recently Shehnaaz Gill’s fans got a glimpse of her phone’s wallpaper which was a picture of herself with Sidharth Shukla. The picture took the internet by storm and SidNaz’s fans were in love with the cute gesture of Shehnaaz Gill.

Shehnaaz celebrated her birthday a few days back. She was seen cutting the cake with her family and Sidharth Shukla by her side.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill did a couple of music videos during the lockdown, the more recent one being the ‘Shona’ number. Apart from this their other joint music video is ‘Bhula Dunga’ which had garnered millions of views on YouTube. Meanwhile, Shehnaaz has just signed a Punjabi film with star singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh.