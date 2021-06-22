Sidharth Shukla to romance Jennifer Winget? Here are details

Mumbai: Sidharth Shukla andb Jennifer Winget are among the most followed and sought after actors in the television industry. Considering Sidharth’s onscreen persona, his fans have always desired to see him and Jennifer together in a one project. Now, it seems like the wait is over.

According a report in Tellychakkar, Sidharth Shukla and Jennifer Winget are all set to share the screenspace for the first time. If the report is to believed, fans might get to see the two together on a web show. It seems an OTT platform has approached both the stars.

Report also said that Jennifer Winget has almost agreed and perhaps even signed the dotted line. Sidharth Shukla is also keen to do the project but needs to find time amongst his other work.

However, the official confirmation from the actors or their team is still awaited. If the reports turn out to be true, then it will be a treat for the fans to witness the sizzling chemistry between the handsome hunk and the gorgeous diva.

On the professional front, Siddhart was last in Ekta Kapoor‘s Broken But Beautiful season 3. It is also being reported that he is doing a show for Disney Hotstar that also stars Monica Dogra and Pankaj Tripathi. Jennifer Winget was last seen on the TV show Beyhadh 2 with Shivin Narang. She made a return as Maya Mehrotra.