Significant dip in Chhattisgarh unemployment rate in Sep: Data

Raipur: Despite the consistent disruption in Economic activities during the COVID-19 pandemic, the unemployment rate in Chhattisgarh has declined to 2 per cent in September from 14.2 per cent in June.

A state government release on Sunday cited the latest data released by Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) and said Chhattisgarh’s unemployment rate of 2 per cent in September was much below the national rate of 6.7 per cent.

The data has revealed that Assam recorded the lowest unemployment rate of 1.2 per cent, followed by Chhattisgarh, the statement added.

The unemployment rate stands at 15.3 per cent in Rajasthan, 12.2 per cent in Delhi, 11.9 per cent in Bihar, 19.1 per cent in Haryana, 9.6 per cent in Punjab, 4.5 per cent in Maharashtra, 9.3 per cent in West Bengal, 4.2 per cent in Uttar Pradesh, 8.2 per cent in Jharkhand and 2.1 per cent in Odisha; the release said citing CMIE data.

“The visionary decisions taken by the state government under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has added momentum to agricultural and industrial activities in the state thereby enhancing employment opportunities,” the statement claimed.

Several industrial sectors resumed operation in the state from the last week of April onwards under the process of easing lockdown restrictions, the statement said, adding that the monsoon was also robust.

Generation of works under MGNREGA and procurement of minor forest produce also resulted in the creation of jobs, it said.

Source: PTI