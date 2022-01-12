Significant increase in Umrah pilgrims expected in next 3 months

There is likely to be a significant rise in the number of international Umrah pilgrims over the next three months.

According to a member of the national committee for Hajj and Umrah, Saeed Bahashwan, the Umrah service sector expects a significant rise in pilgrims from worldwide during the next three months of Rajab, Shaban, and Ramadan (Islamic months).

The countries from where more pilgrims are expected are Indonesia, Pakistan, India, Egypt, Tunisia, Algeria, Uzbekistan, and Libya.

According to Bahashwan, a total of 201 approved Umrah firms and institutions are ready to provide the finest possible services for pilgrims from the moment they arrive till they return home after performing the Umrah obligations in ease and comfort.

He emphasised the Umrah service firms’ and institutions’ preparedness to provide exceptional services and hospitality to pilgrims, including hotels, transportation, and catering while adhering to COVID-19 health guidelines.

The effective implementation of the electronic system for obtaining permits for performing Umrah, prayer at the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Rawdah Sharif at the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, and visiting the Prophet’s grave, as well as elaborate arrangements for the smooth flow of pilgrims will be in accordance with the Covid protocols.

He also stated that this would significantly contribute to the recovery of the Umrah sector and the subsequent rise in occupancy rates of hotels and residential facilities, as well as an increase in commercial activities in the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah in terms of transportation, restaurants, shopping, and other service sectors.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah urged that Umrah pilgrims, visitors, and worshipers must completely comply with COVID-19 preventive measures such as wearing masks and keeping the social distance at the Two Holy Mosques in order to safeguard pilgrims from infection transmission.