SII announces prices of Covishield for states, private hospitals

Hyderabad: Two days after the central government announced a “liberalized and accelerated” vaccination drive from May 1, the Serum Institute of India on Wednesday announced the prices for Covishield (AstraZeneca, the vaccine developed by Oxford.)

In a statement, SII said that Covishield will be sold at ₹400 a shot to state governments and ₹600 to private hospitals.

As part of the government’s new policy, 50 per cent of vaccine doses will be reserved for the Centre and the rest will be divided between states and private hospitals. The Centre will continue to receive the vaccine at ₹150 each.

Serum Institute said that the vaccines were still more affordable than foreign vaccines, which cost from ₹750 to ₹ 1,500 a shot, accordingly.

“Furthermore, owing to the complexity, and urgency of the situation it is challenging to supply it independently to each corporate entity. We would urge all corporate and private individuals to access the vaccines through the state-facilitated machinery and private health systems. Post 4-5 months, the vaccines will be made available in retail and free trade,” it said.

Many, including politicians, took to social media in outrage that Serum Institute differential pricing for Centre and states, calling it a ‘scam’.

Here’s what daylight robbery looks like with Modi’s new “vaccination guidelines”.



Serum Institute sold Covishield to PM CARES for Rs. 210 per dose.



They then charged Govt of India Rs. 157.50 per dose.



And now, for state govts, the price has been more than doubled to Rs. 400! pic.twitter.com/q0y1TN5hYI — Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) April 21, 2021

Why should states pay Rs 400 per dose for Covishield when Central Govt has paid Rs 150 per dose ? — Rohan Gupta (@rohanrgupta) April 21, 2021

Central Govt will continue to pay Rs 150 per dose for Covishield. State govts will now be charged Rs 400 a dose. This is not cooperative federalism. This will bleed dry the already reeling state finances. Atrocious!



We demand One Nation, One Price for Centre & State governments. pic.twitter.com/YiOIWosNee — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) April 21, 2021

This is unacceptable.

Centre must buy vaccines and distribute in a transparent equitable manner free to States.

PM must spend the ₹lakhs of crores hoarded in PMCares for this.

For 70 years India always had a free universal vaccination programme. pic.twitter.com/3xV6Zt5D76 — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) April 21, 2021

Bizarre that state governments will have to pay Rs 400 for a vaccine that the central government buys for Rs 150. Kya bakwas hai yeh? We have completely lost it. — Shivam Vij (@DilliDurAst) April 21, 2021

serum institute's differential pricing for centre and states is such a blatant transfer of public money into private coffers – what is the justification provided for this? How dare they mark up the vaccine price for people on one hand, while begging for public money on the other? — sneha (@magicanarchist) April 21, 2021

As expected, #vaccine prices have been raised by Serum Institute of India. Covishield prices have been raised by 2.6 times for State governments and 4 times for private hospitals. With tax (if so, not clear yet), these prices would be above ₹400 and ₹600 respectively. pic.twitter.com/BozpZA73YM — R. Ramakumar (@ramakumarr) April 21, 2021

Further, it is important to note that additional doses in millions will be needed as the vaccination is now allowed to a wider age group. Several states, including Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, have flagged a shortage of COVID-19 vaccine shots.

In relation to this, Serum chief Adar Poonawalla said that the production will be ramped up and by the end of May, there will be 15 to 20 per cent more doses of Covishield in the market.