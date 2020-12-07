Sikh activist in San Francisco leads procession in support of Indian farmers

San Francisco: Solidarity pours in from across the world for the farmers protesting against the Indian government’s anti-farm bills. A massive turnout was seen on Saturday in San Franciso where a Sikh activist led a car rally in support of the farmer protests in New Delhi’s borders.

The COVID-19 conscious car rally was taken from the middle Harbor shoreline part in Oakland to the Indian Consulate General in San Francisco and back. It snarled traffic on the bridge for much of the afternoon, finally cleared around 7 pm.

Many supporters carried ‘We support Farmers’ banners atop cars during the Car Caravan.

“We stand with farmers” signs displayed on cars during a car caravan on the bay bridge. Peaceful yet slow going on the upper deck if you need to get somewhere …. like work! #kpix5 pic.twitter.com/alPE0HjEO3 — Juliette Goodrich (@JulietteKPIX) December 5, 2020

It’s going down on the bay bridge pic.twitter.com/t4Jz20xfHx — Chris (@OGCulcasi) December 5, 2020

Just passed a HUGE car/truck rally on the bay bridge held by Sikh activists in solidarity with farmers in India against new agriculture laws that attack small farmers and I literally started crying by how beautiful the amount of flags I saw waving and the scale of it all wow — Michael Yagoobian (@VampyreSleaze) December 5, 2020

Demonstrations in support of the ongoing farmers’ agitation in India spilled over to Australia, UK and Canada on Sunday. In the UK, British Sikhs gathered outside the Indian High Commission in London in a show of solidarity with the agitating farmers.