Sikh activist in San Francisco leads procession in support of Indian farmers

Sakina FatimaUpdated: 7th December 2020 8:05 pm IST
Sikh activist in San Francisco leads procession in support of Indian farmers
Reprsentational Image Photo: Twitter

San Francisco: Solidarity pours in from across the world for the farmers protesting against the Indian government’s anti-farm bills. A massive turnout was seen on Saturday in San Franciso where a Sikh activist led a car rally in support of the farmer protests in New Delhi’s borders.

The COVID-19 conscious car rally was taken from the middle Harbor shoreline part in Oakland to the Indian Consulate General in San Francisco and back. It snarled traffic on the bridge for much of the afternoon, finally cleared around 7 pm. 

Many supporters carried ‘We support Farmers’ banners atop cars during the Car Caravan.

Demonstrations in support of the ongoing farmers’ agitation in India spilled over to Australia, UK and Canada on Sunday. In the UK, British Sikhs gathered outside the Indian High Commission in London in a show of solidarity with the agitating farmers.

READ:  Bahrain grants emergency use for Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Sakina FatimaUpdated: 7th December 2020 8:05 pm IST
Back to top button