Sikkim reports 38 new COVID cases; tally rises to 2,970

The state also reported three deaths to take the total number of COVID-19 fatalities to 40

By MansoorUpdated: 1st October 2020 10:10 pm IST
Telangana continues to see surge in Covid cases

Gangtok: Sikkim reported 38 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24-hours, taking the Himalayan state’s coronavirus tally to 2,970, an official said on Thursday.

Director General (DG)-cum-Secretary, Health Dr. Pempa T Bhutia said that East Sikkim reported 27 positive cases followed by eight in South Sikkim and three in West Sikkim.

The state also reported three deaths to take the total number of COVID-19 fatalities to 40, he said.

Sikkim now has 636 active COVID-19 cases, while 2,294 patients have recovered from the disease, Bhutia said.

As per district-wise distribution of confirmed cases in Sikkim, East Sikkim has registered 2169 cases followed by 651 in South Sikkim, 141 in West Sikkim, and nine in North Sikkim district.

READ:  Why and how Subhas Chandra was ousted from Congress leadership

Sikkim has tested 50,654 samples so far, the official added

Source: PTI

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By MansoorUpdated: 1st October 2020 10:10 pm IST
Back to top button