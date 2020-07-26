Sikkim reports first COVID-19 death

Gangtok: Sikkim reported its first COVID-19 death on Sunday after a 74-year-old man succumbed to the disease at a state-run hospital here, a senior health official said.

The man was a resident of Rongli sub-division of East Sikkim district, the official said.

The man died due to COVID-19 early in the morning, Director General-cum-Secretary, Health, Dr Pema T Bhutia said.

He was admitted to Sir Thutob Namgyal Memorial (STNM) Hospital on Saturday night after he tested positive for the disease. The patient was shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) where he breathed his last, he said.

He was also suffering from diabetes and hypertension, the official added.

Bhutia said the last rites of the patient will be performed as per the standard operating procedure (SOP) laid down by the Gangtok Municipal Corporation (GMC).

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang said he was “deeply saddened” by the death of the COVID-19 patient.

He urged the people of the state to remain calm and continue following the guidelines put in place to contain the spread of the contagious disease.

As of Saturday, there were 357 active COVID-19 cases in Sikkim, according to official data.

