Silicon Labs expands with new office in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Silicon Labs set up their new office located at Salarpuria Sattva Knowledge City on Wednesday. The new office will be its largest global center for engineering and wireless connectivity innovation.

Inaugurating chief guest Jayesh Ranjan who is also the state Principal Secretary of the Industries and Commerce (I&C) and Information Technology (IT), said he is proud that Hyderabad is rapidly becoming the first choice for global technology sector.

“The state government has successfully created a thriving environment for global companies to access and engage the best talent in the country. Silicon Labs’ active role in the Smart City Living Lab will witness next-generation technologies – being designed in India for the world – to improve safety, sustainability, energy efficiency, and overall quality of life in densifying cities. I believe Silicon Labs’ corporate culture will also support a more inclusive and varied workplace, attracting young and diverse talent to the technology sector,” he said praising Silicon Labs.

President and CEO of Silicon Labs Matt Jhonson said the new office will soon become the leading technological center.

“Hyderabad marks our growing commitment to supporting the development of India and the greater Asia Pacific region. Silicon Labs Hyderabad is fast becoming the leading IoT wireless technology centre in the region. For 15 years, Silicon Labs has been investing time, talent, and resources into building an unprecedented platform to support the broadest set of wireless technologies, standards, and ecosystems worldwide. Our Hyderabad wireless development centre is instrumental to our innovation and growth,” Jhonson said.