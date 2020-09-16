Silver is colour of choice for Tughlakabad-Aerocity corridor

By News Desk 1 Published: 17th September 2020 4:39 am IST
New Delhi, Sep 16 : : The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday said that ‘silver’ has been selected as the colour code for the Tughlakabad-Aerocity Metro corridor of Phase 4.

“There is no specific rule to decide the colour code of a line. However, easily distinguishable colours which can be remembered by the commuters are generally selected,” said Anuj Dayal, Executive Director of DMRC’s Corporate Communication.

This section is the 10th line to get a colour code. The Majlis Park-Maujpur corridor is an extension of the Pink Line and will have the same colour code while the Janakpuri West-RK Ashram Marg corridor will be an extension of the Magenta line with the same colour code.

Under Phase IV, 61.679 km of new Metro lines will be constructed across three different corridors comprising 45 Metro stations. These new sections shall provide interconnectivity among the already operational sections of Delhi Metro.

Out of this, 22.35 km will be underground.

