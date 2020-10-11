Simbu to star in Suseenthiran’s next film

Chennai, Oct 11 : Tamil actor Silambarasan also famously known as Simbu is returning to the screens in the upcoming commercial entertainer directed by Suseenthiran.

The yet-untitled entertainer will have action, emotions, love and comedy. Simbu has trimmed his physique for this movie. He is playing an interesting lead role.

Produced by Madhav Media, the film also stars Bharathiraja and Nidhi Agarwal. Cinematography is done by Thiru and music by SS Thaman among many others.

The shooting is on at Dindigul in Tamil Nadu and adjoining areas. It will be wrapped up in a single schedule. The film is scheduled to release by 2021.

Simbu began his career playing minor roles as a child artist in films. He had his first lead role in the 2002 film “Kadhal Azhivathillai”. The actor has worked in films such as “Kovil”, “Kuththu”, “Manmadhan”, “Thotti Jaya”, “Saravana”, “Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa” and “Chekka Chivantha Vaanam” among many others.

