Simi Garewal: Covid-19 taught everyone what life is like as a woman

Mumbai, Oct 13 : Veteran actress Simi Garewal on Tuesday noted how Covid-19 has helped everyone understand what a woman goes through every day in a society that blames her for rape.

Simi tweeted a long post and captioned it: “Life is like a woman…in COVID19..”

In the post, which she gave the title as “Covid-19 taught everyone what life is like as a woman”, the actress questioned: “Are you scared to step out?, Worried that you are not covering your face enough?

“Are you paranoid of anyone touching you? Are you terrified of anyone coming in your arm’s length?

“Are you concerned that the person who looks safe might actually be sick from the inside? Does it scare you that if you do succumb to it, you will be blamed and no one will be willing to help you?”

She concluded: “Congratulations, you have finally understand what a woman goes through every single day in a society that blames her for rape.”

News Desk 1Published: 14th October 2020 3:51 am IST
