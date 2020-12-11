Since formation of Telangana, over 55 million calls received by Dial-100

Hyderabad: After formation of Telangana State, the police have been stressing the public to use Dial “100′ in emergency situation.

There has been a swift response from the Telangana police as police team reaches the victim within 90 seconds of time.

Since Telangana state was formed in 2014, Dial-100 has received a total of 55,62,389 emergency calls by the end of November 2020. Of these, 12,02,923 were for physical assaults, 9,96,032 for road accidents, 8,58,871 for nuisance, 6,49,109 for assaults on women, 2,10,936 for suicides and 29,113 for election-related complaint phone calls.

The State police have developed a mechanism to responding quickly to 100 emergency calls.

That’s not all,cops are also taking feedback and making necessary changes.