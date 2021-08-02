Sindhu extends heartwarming gesture, her opponent Tai Tzu Ying cherishes the moment

Abhijit Sen Gupta

The perception that sports creates friendship across borders was witnessed when India’s P.V. Sindhu reached out to Tai Tzu Ying of Taiwan after the latter had lost the final battle to China’s Chen Yufei in the women’s singles badminton competition of the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.

What Sindhu did was the perfect way to commemorate World Friendship Day and it was a sight that will never be forgotten by the spectators who witnessed it.

Tai Tzu Ying, who went into the tournament with her hopes high of bagging the Gold medal, was left disappointed when she lost a hard fought final match to her Chinese opponent Chen Yufei at 18-21, 21-19, 18-21. Tai Tzu Ying was in tears till Sindhu went up to her and hugged her and told her to keep her spirits high. All this, despite the fact that it was Tai Tzu Ying who had herself destroyed Sindhu’s hopes by defeating her a day earlier.

Sindhu was broadminded enough to take the loss in her stride and she harboured no ill will for the player who had vanquished her. It was a gesture of sportsmanship in the true sense of the word.

Tai Tzu Ying acknowledged the friendly gesture by the Indian champion when she wrote on her Instagram page:

“I share a little story. Sindhu ran over to hold me, held my face and told me – I know you are uncomfortable and you have been very good. Okay but today was not your day. Then she held me in her arms and said that she knows all about it. That kind of sincere encouragement made me cry. It is really sad because I worked really hard. Thank you for your support and for walking with me till now.”

Sindhu’s act proved that she is not only a great player but also a good human being with a kind heart. In short, she is a girl whom her parents can feel proud of.

Abhijit Sen Gupta is a seasoned journalist who writes on Sports and various other subjects.