Singapore govt increases stake in ICICI Bank (Ld)

By News Desk 1 Published: 17th August 2020 3:36 am IST

Mumbai, Aug 16 : The government of Singapore has increased its stake in ICICI Bank as it took up 11.08 per cent stake of the total shares issued in the latest qualified institutional placement (QIP) of the bank’s shares with an investment of Rs 1,662.71 crore.

As of the quarter ended June, it had 2.12 per cent stake in the private lender, according to the data on the BSE website.

In a regulatory filing, the bank said that the government of Singapore was offered over 4.64 crore shares in the QIP amounting to 11.08 per cent stake.

It emerged the largest investor in the latest qualified institutional placement of the bank’s shares.

ICICI Bank has raised nearly Rs 15,000 crore through the allotment of equity shares under its QIP. The bank issued around 41.9 crore equity shares at an issue price of Rs 358 per share.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

