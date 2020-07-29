Singapore hopes the US can stabilise relations with China

Loong made the remarks on Tuesday in an online interview hosted by Washington-based think tank Atlantic Council, reported local English-language newspaper the Straits Times on Wednesday.

Posted By News Desk Published: 29th July 2020 11:55 am IST
Lee Hsien Loong
Lee Hsien Loong

Singapore: Singapore hopes the United States can stabilise its relations with China since Asia depends on the stable US-China ties to have a “secure” and “predictable” environment, Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has said.

Loong made the remarks on Tuesday in an online interview hosted by Washington-based think tank Atlantic Council, reported local English-language newspaper the Straits Times on Wednesday.

The Singaporean Prime Minister also voiced hope that the coming US President, be it Republican or Democratic, can develop a bipartisan consensus on US-Asia relations so that the US foreign policy will be consistent and last beyond one administration, Xinhua news agency reported.

“If you can establish a stable, predictable policy with bipartisan consensus, I think it would be a great help to all your friends and partners who want to be able to depend on you and to rely on you, without the risk that one day the big power may suddenly decide its interests lie elsewhere”

he said

Loong noted that Singapore would not exclude Chinese tech-company Huawei from its 5G networks bidding process, although Huawei was not chosen this time around.

“The bidders did not choose Huawei. But in some of the other aspects of the 5G networks, Huawei will be figured in, and in future bids, I have no doubt it will be participating again”

added the Prime Minister
Source: IANS
Categories
World
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close