Singapore records 170 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore: Singapore’s COVID-19 cases reached 45,783 on Saturday after 170 new infections, including 24 community transmissions, were detected, according to the health ministry.

Seven Singaporeans (citizens) or permanent residents (foreigners) are among the community cases, along with 17 foreigners on work passes, the Ministry of Health said.

Singapore’s coronavirus cases have gone up to 45,783 since the tracing of the disease began in January 2020, it said.

Five of the community infections were close contacts of earlier cases and had already been placed under quarantine.

There is also one imported case who had been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore, the ministry said in a preliminary update.

“We are still working on the details of the cases,” the ministry said, adding that it will release more information later on Saturday.

On Friday, the ministry said there was one imported case involving a Singapore permanent resident who returned from India on July 6.

She had been placed under 14-day Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore, and had been tested while serving SHN.

Currently, there are 203 confirmed COVID-19 cases who are still in hospitals. Among them, most are stable or improving, and one is in critical condition in the intensive care unit, the ministry said.

Separately, 3,604 patients are isolated and cared for at community facilities as they have had mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still test positive for COVID-19.

A total of 135 more COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities, the ministry said.

In all, 41,780 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities, it said.

To date, 26 have died from complications due to COVID-19 infection, it added.

Source: IANS