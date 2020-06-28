Singapore reports 213 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore: Singapore authorities have asked the people to adhere to social distancing and other coronavrius prevention norms after the island nation reported 213 new cases on Sunday.

Of the new cases, 202 are foreign workers residing in packed dormitories, which have accounted for most of Singapore’s virus cases. The government has intensified testing in these quarters.

The rest of the 11 new cases were reported from community zones, including five Singapore citizens or permanent residents (foreigners) and six foreigners on work passes, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Now, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Singapore stands at 43,459.

On Saturday, the government emphasised the need to implement measures to control the spread of coronavirus, even though the country is in its phase II of reopening after the two month-long “circuit breaker period”.

During the “circuit breaker” period, strict restrictions were imposed on outdoor activities and group gatherings to check the spread of the coronavirus. Only essential services were allowed in this period.

With the July 10 General Elections nearing, campaigning and other poll activities have begun in Singapore.

The government has directed candidates to follow “required actions and best practices”, including avoid physical contact.

The directives follow sporting authority SportSG’s statement that all ActiveSG indoor sport halls would be closed for a time-out on Sunday, following a breach of safe measures by a group of badminton players that included a COVID-19 positive case.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Singapore and Malaysia have agreed to allow cross-border travel for certain groups, including residents who hold long-term immigration passes for business and work purposes.

Travellers would have to adhere to COVID-19 prevention and public health measures.

As of Saturday, Singapore had 173 coronavirus cases in hospitals, with one in critical condition, and 5,883 people recuperating in community facilities. The coronavirus has claimed 26 lives while 37,163 patients have recovered in the city-state.

