Singapore reports 214 new coronavirus cases among foreign worker

Singapore: Singapore on Monday reported 214 new coronavirus infections among foreign workers, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 40,818.

The new patients include three community cases, the health ministry said, adding that the rest of the 211 foreign workers were living in dormitories.

There were no Singaporean or permanent resident among the new cases, it said.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 40,818. The deadly virus has so far claimed 26 lives in the country.

On Sunday, Singapore reported its first imported case of coronavirus since May 10.

According to the health ministry, the patient is a Bangladeshi national who came to Singapore to seek medical treatment that was not related to COVID-19.

The man arrived in Singapore on Wednesday last. His health declaration submitted before the immigration clearance indicated that he did not have any symptoms, and had not been diagnosed or suspected to have the infection.

He was subsequently tested for COVID-19 and his results came back positive on June 13, the ministry said.

As of Sunday, Singapore had 10,989 active coronavirus cases. While 236 patients were undergoing treatment in hospitals, two were in critical condition in intensive care units and 10,751 people were in community facilities for mild symptoms. As many as 29,589 patients have recovered so far.

Source: PTI

