Singapore reports 305 new coronavirus cases

Singapore: Singapore on Monday reported 305 new COVID-19 cases, the smallest increase in over a month, due to fewer tests being processed at laboratories, taking the country’s total count to 28,343.

The vast majority of new cases are foreigners on work permits and residing in dormitories, the Health Ministry said in its preliminary daily update.

Two new coronavirus cases reported on Monday are Singapore citizens or permanent residents (foreigners), according to the Ministry.

“The lower number of cases today is partly due to fewer tests being processed as one testing laboratory is reviewing its processes following an earlier apparatus calibration issue, and will need time to ramp up its testing capacity,” it said.

As of Sunday, Singapore had 1,210 COVID-19 patients hospitalised and 17,466 kept in isolation facilities.

The ministry said 9,340 patients have been discharged from hospital while 22 have died so far due to complication related to the disease.

Source: PTI

