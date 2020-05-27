Singapore reports 533 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore: Singapore on Wednesday reported 533 new COVID-19 cases, a majority of them foreign workers living in dormitories, taking the total tally to 32,876 in the country.

Out of the new infected cases, 530 are foreign workers residing in dormitories, the health ministry said, adding that the rest three are Singapore citizens or permanent residents (foreigners).

With this, the total number of cases in the country on Wednesday reached 32,876, it said.

As of Tuesday, eight coronavirus patients were in critical condition while 577 hospitalised but in stable condition. Another 15,291 are in mild condition and lodged in community facilities.

With 706 new cases discharged on Tuesday, a total of 16,435 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

Twenty-three people have died from the COVID-19 complications in Singapore, while nine who tested positive have died from other causes.

The average number of new daily community cases has risen in recent days, with the ministry attributing it partly to active surveillance and screening of nursing home residents and pre-school staff.

Source: PTI

