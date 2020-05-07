Singapore reports 741 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore: Singapore reported 741 new novel coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the total number of infections in the country to 20,939.

A majority of these cases were foreign work permit holders, including Indians, residing in packed dormitories, the health ministry said in its daily update.

Only five of the new cases are Singapore citizens or permanent residents (foreigners). Further details will be shared later, the ministry said.

More than four weeks have passed since Singapore rolled out elevated safe distancing measures as part of a “circuit breaker” period to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The number of coronavirus cases in Singapore could cross 30,000 or even 40,000 this month, but containment measures will help to keep the situation from spiralling out of control, The Straits Times quoted an expert as saying.

Vice-dean of research at the National University of Singapore’s (NUS) Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health, Associate Professor Alex Cook noted that while the total cases have continued to rise, the numbers have recently started to stabilise.

Meanwhile, the Indian High Commissioner here has said the first of the nearly 20 special flights to evacuate stranded Indians from the city-state will start on Friday.

Source: PTI

