Singer Neha Kakkar to tie knot with Rohanpreet Singh?

Mumbai: Singer Neha Kakkar who is having a great run in her musical career, is reportedly set to tie the knot with Punjabi actor and singer Rohanpreet Singh.

Earlier, Neha was earlier dating Yaariyan actor Himansh Kohli. Then during her stint on Indian Idol as a judge in 2019, she was rumoured to be dating the host and singer Aditya Narayan. Now as per latest reports, Neha Kakkar will tieing knot with Rohanpreet Singh. According to the sources, the wedding will be a low-key due to the pandemic which is set to take place in Delhi by the end of this month.

However, both Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are yet to make an official announcement regarding their wedding.

Who is Rohanpreet Singh?

The 25-year-old singer, Rohanpreet Singh was born in Patiala, Punjab. Rohanpreet was the 1st runner-up in the popular reality show ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs’ in 2007 and Rising Star 2 in 2018. These two shows gave him a platform to display his talent to the world and gained popularity after that.

Rohanpreet Singh was seen in Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill‘s show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge as a suitor. He competed with others in the show to impress and woo the Punjabi actress.

Besides these shows and other music albums, Rohanpreet Singh recently did a music video with Neha Kakkar, “Aaja Chal Vyaah Karwaiye Lockdown vich Katt Hone Kharche.” Neha had posted these Punjabi lyrics of her single on her Insta-story recently, which meant let’s get married in the lockdown, we will incur less expenses due to the pandemic.

Rohanpreet Singh also posted a video of the two posing together and the song ‘Diamond Da Challa’, playing in the background.

Meanwhile, of Rohanpreet Singh and Neha Kakkar’s wedding rumours, her ex-boyfriend Himansh Kohli told ETimes in an interview, “Well if Neha is indeed getting married, I am happy for her. She’s moving on in her life, she has somebody and it’s great to see that.”